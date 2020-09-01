OnePlus released the third developer preview of Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 for the OnePlus 8 series last month. The company is now rolling out the fourth and probably the last Android 11 developer preview build for the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro.

The update primarily focuses on bringing bug fixes, along with a few minor feature additions. OnePlus has added its gaming tools box for accidental touch prevention and floating windows in this update.

As per user reports on OnePlus Forums, the update is of the size 2836MB. Interestingly, it comes loaded with the September security patch. You can take a look at the entire changelog below:

System Optimized display effects with some UI Fixed the crash/reboot issue under some settings Optimized the lagging issue under some settings Fixed the all black issue with status bar in dark mode Optimized the stability with the upload of log in Community Optimized delayed response issue with pull-down of the status bar Fixed the bug that system cannot be re-started after OTA upgrade Fixed the disabled “save” feature of screenshot

Game space Newly added gaming tools box for convenient switches of Fnatic mode, WeChat, QQ and Screen Recorder at one place (Enable it by swiping down from upper right/left corners of the screen in gaming mode) Newly added mis-touch prevention feature. Enable it, swipe down from the top of the screen, click and the notification bar will pop out

Gallery Fixed the abnormal increase of brightness when entering the Gallery Fixed the incomplete screenshot issue in some cases

Shelf Fixed the issue that background of weather did not display

Network Improved the performance and stability of network transfers



OnePlus has not released the official download links yet, but the usual Oxygen updater app should come in handy if you can’t wait to try this update out.