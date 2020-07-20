OnePlus has announced the rollout of the latest OxygenOS update for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. The incoming software brings some critical bug-fixes along with the June 2020 security update. As with all OxygenOS updates, this one will also have different version numbers in different regions. It will be available as v10.5.9 in the EU, v10.5.10 in India and v10.5.11 in North America, the company said in an official forum post on Sunday.

As per the official changelog, the update will include an easier pairing option for the new OnePlus Buds. It will also come with new clock styles for the lock-screen. There will also be fixes for ARCore load failures and wireless charging issues on the OnePlus 8 Pro.

The update also optimizes the touch experience in ‘Game Mode’, improves the Wi-Fi experience and enhances the mobile network stability. It also includes the Cable Club membership card for users in India. You can check out the full changelog on the official OnePlus forum.

As always, the incoming OTA update will be incremental. It will only be available to a small number of users initially before being rolled out more widely in the coming days. While you should receive a notification when it’s available for your device, you can also check for it manually by going over to Settings > System Updates. The device will check for the update and let you if it’s available.

So, do you use the OnePlus 8 or 8 Pro? Is the update available for your phone yet? Do let us know in the comments down below.