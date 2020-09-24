OnePlus released the first open beta of OxygenOS 11 for the OnePlus 8 series earlier this month when Google released Android 11 for Pixel phones. The company is now following up with the second open beta build for the OnePlus 8 and the 8 Pro.
The update is mainly focused on fixing bugs present in the previous open beta build. The OxygenOS 11 development team has managed to fix issues with non-responsive widgets, Google Assistant wakeup, and the alignment of the HD icon in the call log interface.
However, the second open beta build comes with a new Ambient Display feature dubbed ‘Canvas’. Canvas converts your lock screen wallpaper to a line drawing. You can enable the feature from Settings -> Customization -> Wallpaper -> Canvas -> Choose photo preview.
Among other changes, the new update also fixes the issues with the Timer that caused the numbers to disappear. Take a look at the entire list of changes below:
- System
- Fixed the low probability issue that widgets did not respond
- Optimized some UI display in Settings
- Fixed the failure to wake up Google Assistant in some cases
- Fixed the issue that the HD icon on the call log interface was not centered
- Improved the system stability
- Fixed the black screen issue when user entered “Tips & Support” interface
- Clock
- Fixed the issue that numbers disappeared in Timer under some special circumstances
- Ambient display
- Newly added Canvas feature that can automatically draw a wireframe picture based on a lock screen photo on your phone. You can view it anytime without waking up the screen
- Network
- Optimize the power consumption of the Smart 5G
We could expect OnePlus to release the stable version of OxygenOS 11 to the OnePlus 8 series soon after the company launches the OnePlus 8T 5G on October 14.