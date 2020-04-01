With OnePlus 8 series set to be held on the 14th of April, a new leak from noted tipster Ishan Agarwal on Twitter hints the company would be launching a 30W wireless charger named OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless in the event.

According to previous leaks and speculations, OnePlus 8 Pro will come with support for 30W wireless charging and hence, OnePlus bringing a dedicated wireless charger doesn’t really come as a surprise.

In a follow-up tweet, the tipster says OnePlus is working on new wireless earphones called OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z, which could be more affordable than the company’s current OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2. According to Agarwal, it’s “coming out very soon” but there is no word if OnePlus would launch it alongside OnePlus 8 series.

He also clarifies OnePlus’ first truly wireless earbuds may not be called OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z. As the name suggests, OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z might be targeted to match the company’s rumored midranger OnePlus Z, previously known as OnePlus 8 Lite.

Guys sorry, we mixed up. The article is being Updated. #OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z may not be truly wireless earphones but a product with this name is definitely launching… We will have to see what it ends up being like, but I'm expecting affordable, good wireless earphones. https://t.co/O2hsG2zOUp — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) April 1, 2020

Though we have no information regarding the specifications of OnePlus’ truly wireless earbuds just yet, we could expect it to come with a wireless charging case since the OnePlus 8 Pro is tipped to support 3W reverse wireless charging.

Regardless of the name, we could expect Bluetooth 5.0, in-ear detection, voice assistant support, Active Noise Cancelation along with ambient mode (one can dream), USB-C port on the case, decent battery life, and fast charging on OnePlus TWS earbuds.

In other OnePlus 8 series related news, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau told Business Insider that the upcoming OnePlus 8 series won’t exceed $1,000 in the United States. He also talked about Snapdragon 865, LPDDR5 RAM, and UFS 3.0 flash storage in a OnePlus Forums post.

According to Lau, OnePlus 8 series will have two new technologies namely Turbo Write and Host Performance Booster based on UFS 3.0. “Turbo Write uses the upper section of the ROM’s storage as a high-speed read/write interval. Here, in theory, each read/write will enter this high-speed buffer, and then proceed to the next command of data transfer. In addition, HPB (Host Performance Booster) can further improve the random read performance after extended use.”, wrote Lau.

Featured Image Courtesy: WinFuture.de