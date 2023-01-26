OnePlus Pad Officially Launches in India on February 7

OnePlus announced its “Cloud 11” event over a month ago, confirming the launch of the OnePlus 11 flagship phone globally. The company has since turned the event into a major launch fiesta, announcing new product unveilings one after the other. Joining the lineup is one of the most anticipated OnePlus products — the OnePlus Pad. Yeah, alongside the OnePlus 11, the phone maker will launch the OnePlus Pad in India. Let’s look at all the details here:

OnePlus has quietly updated its Cloud 11 event landing page on the India website to confirm the OnePlus Pad release in the country. The teaser image for the tablet carries the tagline – “Smooth Without Equal,” which is likely a hint toward the high refresh rate display.

The official confirmation comes only a few hours after the OnePlus Pad leak from MySmartPrice (via prolific leaker OnLeaks). The report not only shares a few renders but also sheds light on some of the specifications of the tablet. The renders are in line with the official teaser image shared by OnePlus on its website.

The OnePlus Pad will reportedly boast a premium design with a circular cutout for the rear camera setup. You will get a single rear camera placed in the center of the vertical edge. Turning to the front, the report indicates that OnePlus Pad will include a large 11.6-inch display with thin bezels all-around. You will find the selfie camera on the right bezel, which is suitable for attending meetings or classes.

Moreover, we learn that the volume rockers will reside on the right edge while the left edge seems to have a cavity of some sort – possibly, for housing a supported stylus. The display resolution and refresh rate, along with other specifications such as the processor, battery size, and more, are still under wraps.

While the company or leaks have not revealed much about the OnePlus Pad, we know what to expect from the “Cloud 11” launch event on February 7. Alongside a flagship phone and its first tablet, OnePlus will bring its new Buds Pro 2 (tuned by Dynaudio), a new 65-inch Q2 Pro TV, and the OnePlus 11R 5G (also expected to include the alert slider, which was missing on the 10R) at the event. Which of these five products are most excited for? Let us know in the comments below. Also, while you are here, check out the leaked Indian prices for these upcoming OnePlus products here.