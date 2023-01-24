OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Confirmed to Bring the Goodness of Spatial Audio

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 will soon launch in India and other global markets on February 7 and ahead of this the company has now confirmed that the TWS will support spatial audio, which is pretty exciting. Check out the details below.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Gets Spatial Audio

OnePlus has revealed that the Buds Pro 2 will be one of the first to support Android 13’s spatial audio. This addition will utilize head tracking to provide a multi-dimensional audio experience, much like the experience of watching a movie in theatres.

To top it up, there are OnePlus’ spatial rendering algorithm and IMU sensor for an enhanced experience and provide “added stability, compatibility with app expansions, and enabling other applications to use its technology.“

Plus, OnePlus has integrated a bespoke stereo up-mixing algorithm to add a multi-dimensional touch to plain mainstream audio and audio from the video apps. Spatial Audio will come in handy while gaming too.

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 will also come with Google’s Fast Pair for easy connectivity with an Android phone around with a simple tap. There’s also support for the Android’s audio-switching feature, which can help the Buds Pro 2 pair up with two Android devices at a time and switch between them seamlessly.

Besides this, the Buds Pro 2 comes with support for ANC, up to 39 hours of playback time, Dynaudio tuning, 54ms ultra-low game latency, Hi-Res Audio, and more. As per a recent leak, it is expected to be priced at Rs 11,999. The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 will launch alongside the OnePlus 11 and the OnePlus Keyboard in India on February 7. Stay tuned for further updates!