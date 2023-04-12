OnePlus Pad’s Leaked Indian Pricing Makes It a Worthy Option

OnePlus recently introduced its first-ever tablet, the OnePlus Pad to compete with the likes of Xiaomi, Realme, and even Oppo. However, it still isn’t available and we expect it to arrive this month. Before this happens, we now have its leaked Indian pricing, which makes it an interesting choice. Check out the details below.

OnePlus Pad Price in India Leaked

Leaker Abhishek Yadav has shed some light on the OnePlus Pad’s Indian price via a recent tweet. It is suggested that the OnePlus tablet will be priced at Rs 23,099. But before you get too excited, this would be after the launch offers.

Otherwise, it would be somewhere around Rs 30,000. With a high refresh rate (highest for a tablet up until now!) a flagship chipset, and more, the becomes a pretty good option. It competes with the likes of the Xiaomi Pad 5, the Lenovo Tab P11, and more in the country. OnePlus Pad India Price ₹23,099#OnePlus #OnePlusPad pic.twitter.com/RPgEULntkM— Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) April 11, 2023

We also have the possible availability details too. The OnePlus Pad is expected to go on sale between April 28 and April 30. An official confirmation isn’t out, so, it would be best to wait for details. For those who don’t know, the OnePlus Pad is now available for pre-order in the US, the UK, and Europe. We expect a word on its availability in India soon.

The OnePlus Pad has a different design with a slim metal body and a big camera hump at the back, which can be a bit polarizing. It features an 11.6-inch 2.8K display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 500 nits of brightness, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision. The tablet is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset with up to 12GB of LPDRR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

There’s a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP selfie shooter, a 9,510mAh battery with 67W fast charging, and quad speakers with Dolby Atmos, among other things.

We will keep you posted once OnePlus reveals proper details about the tablet’s availability and price in India. So, stay tuned. Also, what do you think of the leaked OnePlus Pad pricing? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.