OnePlus Pad’s New Teaser Shows a Big Camera Hump You Can’t Ignore

OnePlus will launch its first tablet next week and ahead of this, we have already got an idea about its possible specifications. Giving us more details is the new teaser video, which gives a look at the OnePlus Pad’s design. This is further confirmed via a leaked image too. Here’s a look.

OnePlus Pad Design Revealed

As per a recent teaser video posted on the company’s website, the OnePlus Pad will feature a big circular camera hump at the back. This design was also leaked via tipster Evan Blass earlier. While this is something unique for a tablet, it could have polarizing views and might grab some negative limelight. Do share your thoughts about the OnePlus Pad’s design in the comments below.

The video also shows curved edges, a green color (similar to the Emerald Forest color of the OnePlus 10 Pro), and a display with visible bezels. There’s a glimpse of the stylus and the magnetic keyboard, which will come in the box, as confirmed by OnePlus. Now, this is good news, especially when these accessories are usually sold separately. What's in the box? A matching Magnetic Keyboard and Stylo, of course! #OnePlusPad— OnePlus (@oneplus) February 3, 2023

As for the spec sheet, not much has been officially revealed but a recent leak did spill out some information. It is suggested that the OnePlus Pad will be a premium offering and could come with an 11.6-inch OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It could include a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

The OnePlus tablet could come with a 9,500mAh battery with 67W fast charging, OxygenOS based on Android 13, a 13MP rear snapper, and an 8MP front camera, among other things. The pricing details aren’t known but it could fall below Rs 30,000.

The OnePlus Pad will launch alongside the OnePlus 11, the OnePlus 11R, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, the OnePlus Keyboard, and the OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro. For a better idea about all these products, stay tuned until February 7.

Featured Image Courtesy: Evan Blass