OnePlus Nord was just the beginning of a new chapter for the Chinese phone maker. It is already rumored to be working on a $200 device, OnePlus Clover, for the US market and now, a new report suggests that a younger sibling to the Nord is also coming soon.

For those unaware, the company’s mid-ranger OnePlus Nord launched only in India and Europe earlier this year. It did not find its way to the US. A new Android Central report suggests that OnePlus Nord N10 5G is, however, set to become the company’s most affordable 5G offering in the States.

This will be the latest addition to the Nord series, which is off to a good start. It is the device codenamed Billie, which was recently spotted in the OxygenOS source code. So, what all features should we expect aboard the OnePlus Nord N10 5G?

First off, the OnePlus Nord N10 5G will be backed by the Snapdragon 690 chipset from Qualcomm. It is the first 5G-enabled Snapdragon 600-series chipset and it has already shown up on Geekbench in the past. The device carried the model number BE2028 and you can check out its Geekbench score right here.

The device is said to come equipped with a 6.49-inch Full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It’s currently unclear whether OnePlus will continue to offer users an AMOLED panel or opt for an LCD panel at the rumored $400 price point. OnePlus Nord N10 5G will also include at least 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The Android Central report also sheds light on the device’s quad rear camera system. The OnePlus Nord N10 5G is said to be the first-ever OnePlus phone with a 64MP primary camera. It will also include an 8MP ultra-wide lens and two 2MP cameras – possibly a macro and depth sensor. There’s no word on the battery and charging specs but it was previously rumored that the Snapdragon 690-powered OnePlus phone will only support 18W fast-charging instead of 30W Warp Charge.

Though we have referred to the device as OnePlus Nord N10 5G, reputable tipster Max J., who is known for his accurate OnePlus leaks, states it will simply be called OnePlus N10 5G. We do not need to keep repeating that it will sit under the Nord series.

There is currently no information on the launch date but the report does mention that it will be priced under $400 (around Rs. 29,499) in the US. We also can’t say for sure whether it will be launched in India or not. Fingers crossed!