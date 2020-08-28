Earlier this week, there were rumors suggesting that OnePlus is working on an entry-level phone with Snapdragon 460 chipset. A new report on Android Central has corroborated the rumors along with a few specifics about the handset.

According to the report citing an insider source, OnePlus’ budget phone with Snapdragon 460 will launch soon globally, including the U.S. The device in question is codenamed ‘Clover’. It is said to sport a 6.52-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a 1560 x 720 pixel resolution.

Going by the report, the device will have 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The storage may be expandable with a microSD card slot. Moreover, it is likely to feature a capacitive rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

In terms of optics, the OnePlus Clover phone is likely to feature a triple rear camera setup with a primary 13MP camera with f/2.2 aperture, accompanied by two other 2MP sensors with f/2.4 apertures respectively. Presumably, those two lenses are macro camera and depth sensor.

The device is rumored to equip a massive 6000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. The phone may last up to two days on a single charge, which is reasonable given the 720p display.

One notable addition is the presence of a 3.5mm headphone jack. If this phone launches, it would be the first OnePlus phone after OnePlus 6 to feature the convenient headphone jack. While most of us expected it on the OnePlus Nord, it is good to see that OnePlus is considering adding it in this phone.

Coming to the pricing, the report mentions that OnePlus will launch this phone “in the vicinity of $200”. That roughly translates to Rs.15,000 and will be the cheapest OnePlus phone. With all that said, do keep in mind that OnePlus has not officially confirmed these details yet. Hence, we would recommend taking this with a pinch of salt.