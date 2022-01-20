OnePlus Could Soon Launch a Nord Under Rs 20,000 in India

It seems like OnePlus didn’t get a good taste of the premium segment and might be looking to expand its presence in the budget to mid-range price brackets. We recently heard that it might soon launch a phone with high-end specs at affordable prices. And now, the latest information hints at the company entering the sub-Rs 20,000 segments in India soon.

Budget OnePlus Phone may Launch Soon

The latest report by 91Mobiles (courtesy of tipster Yogesh Brar) suggests that OnePlus could soon launch a new Nord phone falling under Rs 20,000 in India. If this happens, it will mark the company’s entry into the arena, currently dominated by rivals Xiaomi and Realme.

While there’s no word on when this will happen, there are chances that the budget Nord might launch in the second quarter of this year. It is likely that it may launch after the alleged Nord 3 or the Nord CE 2 launches. For those who don’t know, the successor of the Nord CE is expected in either February or March.

Since these are really early details, we don’t have access to full information on the purported phone. Although, it is expected to come with a 90Hz display, 50MP cameras, and possible support for 5G connectivity to take on the Redmi Note 11T 5G, the Realme 9i, and more. Plus, it would mark OnePlus’ entry into the budget 5G phone bandwagon, which gained quite the prominence in 2021.

As for more OnePlus plans, it is expected to launch a new smartphone series that will be based on its initial ideology of high-end specs and reasonable prices. While details for this are also scarce, it is said that the phone won’t include the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 but might come with a Snapdragon 888, a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 or 9000 chipsets, or other semi-premium SoC options.

It remains to be seen what OnePlus plans for 2022. The company has already launched its premium OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone in China, which is expected to reach India and other global markets in a couple of months.

We will keep you posted once we get more details on all of its plans. Hence, stay tuned. Also, do let us know how would you feel about an affordable OnePlus phone in the comments below!