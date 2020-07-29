OnePlus Nord finally made its official debut as the company’s first mid-range phone in the longest time. The company is making affordable phones once again. It is powered by the Snapdragon 765G chipset with 5G support. However, a couple of weeks prior to OnePlus Nord’s launch, we saw another Nord variant with Snapdragon 690 under the hood appear on Geekbench.

The Internet went berserk and labeled it as the OnePlus Nord Lite. The company did not launch this device at the AR event earlier this month. But today, the folks over at XDA Developers have confirmed the existence of this Nord-branded smartphone.

The OxygenOS 10.5 source code for the OnePlus Nord includes references to another OnePlus phone with the codename – Billie. The code also calls to a product with part number – SM6350, which is the Snapdragon 690 SoC, and is related to the following model numbers – BE2025, BE2026, BE2028, or BE2029.

You can check out the Geekbench score for the BE2028 with Snapdragon 690, 6GB RAM, and Android 10 right here. There’s currently no word on the official name for this device.

OnePlus is definitely working on a 5G phone powered by the Snapdragon 690, which should be priced even lower than the OnePlus Nord. The company’s co-founder Carl Pei recently told Wired that a Nord phone could make its way to the U.S. soon. This could very well be the Nord variant that he’s talking about. This means users in India and Europe could also see a more affordable OnePlus 5G phone – possibly under Rs. 20,000 or 300 euros – make its debut later this year.

However, if you are not willing to wait any longer, the new OnePlus Nord is currently up for pre-booking and will go on sale in India on 4th August. You can check out our review of this OnePlus mid-range phone right here: