OnePlus has confirmed that its upcoming mid-range smartphone will ship with a number of Google apps in addition to Search, Maps, Chrome etc. In an Instagram post over the weekend, the company announced that the OnePlus Nord will have Google Phone and Google Messages pre-installed instead of the company’s own SMS and Dialer apps. The device will also have the Google Duo video-calling app pre-installed, the company said.

OnePlus didn’t say why it has decided to ditch its in-house apps in favor of those from Google. However, the video claims that it will offer Nord users the ‘smoothest’ Android experience. The video also promises ‘a pretty great price’, which would be in line with the company’s efforts to make it a success in India. OnePlus had earlier confirmed that the device will cost less than $500. However, the company is yet to reveal its price-tag officially.

OnePlus’ decision to pre-install Google Phone and Messages apps on the Nord follows a similar announcement from Xiaomi earlier this year. The Chinese tech giant is already shipping some of its smartphones with pre-installed Google Messages app to comply with privacy regulations in the EU and Russia. The Chinese, Indonesian and Indian ROMs, however, continue to ship with the default MIUI messaging app.

As for the OnePlus Nord, it is all set to be unveiled July 21st. It will sport a 90Hz AMOLED display and offer 5G connectivity, courtesy of the Snapdragon 765G SoC. The phone will also have a 4,115mAh battery, a quad-camera setup at the back and a dual-camera setup upfront. It should also run Android 10-based OxygenOS 10 out-of-the-box.

Featured Image Courtesy: MKBHD (via YouTube)