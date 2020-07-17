OnePlus makes a return to the mid-range segment in just four days. Yeah, the much-awaited OnePlus Nord is set to launch on July 21st next week and the Chinese giant has slowly been confirming some key specs of its upcoming smartphone. We already have a good idea about the OnePlus Nord design and the 5G chipset that powers this phone. And today, OnePlus has taken to its forum to officially reveal the camera specifications for OnePlus Nord.

Thanks to the leaked, as well as official renders, we know that the OnePlus Nord will come with a quad-camera setup on the rear and a dual-camera setup on the front for selfies. So, here are the specifications for the two camera setups.

Quad Rear Camera System

Starting off with the rear, OnePlus Nord will be helmed by the 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor that is also found aboard the flagship OnePlus 7T from last year. It boasts an f/1.75 aperture and will include OIS (optical image stabilization) + EIS support as well.

The primary sensor is coupled with an 8 MP ultra-wide camera, a 5 MP depth camera, and a macro sensor. Just like the OnePlus 8, there’s no telephoto lens aboard this mid-ranger as well. I would prefer a telephoto camera over the depth and macro lens setup. This setup is in line with the rumors that have been making rounds of the Internet for the past couple of weeks.

Dual Selfie Camera System

As for the front, OnePlus Nord is the first OnePlus phone to arrive with dual cameras on the front – that too in a punch-hole cutout. This includes a 32MP primary sensor and an ultra-wide sensor with a 105-degree FOV, as was previously confirmed by the company. The post does not reveal the megapixel count of the ultra-wide sensor. The rumors point to an 8MP sensor though. Whatever be the case, the dual-camera setup will enable you to click some amazing group selfies.

The forum post also talks about some of the software enhancements aboard OnePlus Nord. It is “smart enough to detect when you have multiple people in a single shot and will ensure every face is clear and detailed,” says Simon Liu, Imaging Director, OnePlus.

OnePlus Nord: Confirmed Specs

Apart from the camera, OnePlus Nord is confirmed to pack a 90Hz Fluid AMOLED display on the front. It will boast a 180Hz touch response rate but the screen size is still a mystery. The 5G-enabled Snapdragon 765G chipset from Qualcomm has been confirmed to power this device, along with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

OnePlus Nord will run Android 10-based OxygenOS 10 out-of-the-box. And finally, a recent official Nord case shed light on the battery capacity of the device. It will come equipped with a 4,115mAh battery pack with Warp Charge 30T fast-charging support in tow.

So yeah, OnePlus Nord is shaping up to be a pretty capable mid-range phone. Now, all that remains to be seen is the pricing of the device, which has been confirmed to be under $500 (around Rs. 37,500). Our best guess is that it will start at around Rs. 26,000 – Rs. 28,000 in India, which is a fair ask for the aforementioned specs.