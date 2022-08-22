OnePlus Nord 3, Nord Watch, and More Expected in India Soon

OnePlus is soon expected to expand its Nord lineup with new products in India. After recently adding the Nord Buds and the Nord Buds CE to the portfolio, the company is now looking to introduce more AIoT products and even a new smartphone. Have a look at what to expect.

New OnePlus Nord Devices Expected Soon

Tipster Mukul Sharma has revealed that OnePlus is prepping up to launch the Nord 3, which will succeed the Nord 2 and even the recently introduced Nord 2T. Nord 3

Nord Watch

Nord Band

New Nord Buds

Nord smart measuring scale (not sure of the name)

and more Nord-branded AIoT products coming up.— Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) August 19, 2022

Besides a new smartphone (which is something bound to launch in abundance), a Nord-branded smartwatch and a fitness band also seem to be in the pipeline. And, OnePlus might also be planning to launch a smart measuring scale to compete with Realme and Xiaomi. It is also revealed that more OnePlus Nord AIoT devices are on the roadmap.

However, there’s no word on when these rumored OnePlus products are expected to launch. They could either launch together at a future event this year or may see individual launches.

As for what to expect from these devices, we don’t have much at our disposal. A previous rumor suggests that the OnePlus Nord 3 could come with 150W fast charging, a 120Hz AMOLED display, and a Dimensity 8100 chipset or even a Dimensity 1300 SoC, It could be similar to the Nord 2T in a few aspects.

The Nord Watch, which was earlier spotted on the company’s website, could fall in the affordable price bracket and come equipped with various health features and more to rival Realme, Dizo, Amazfit, and even Noise. This will be the company’s second smartwatch after the rather expensive OnePlus Watch. Details on other products remain unknown but we expect new information to pop up. Plus, if this is true, OnePlus could soon make some official announcements too.

For more on this, stay tuned to this space as we will keep a track of the details. Do share your thoughts on the plethora of upcoming OnePlus Nord devices in the comments below.

Featured Image: Representation of OnePlus Nord 2T