OnePlus Nord 2T 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 1300 Launched in India

OnePlus recently teased that the Nord 2T is coming to India and this has now happened; the OnePlus Nord 2T has been launched in India. The phone, which was initially introduced in Europe, succeeds last year’s Nord 2. Here’s a look at its Indian price, features, and more.

OnePlus Nord 2T: Specs and Features

The Nord 2T in India is similar to the global variant. It resembles the Nord 2 but includes a few changes like bigger rear camera housings. It comes in Jade Green and Gray Shadow color options.

The front has a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, and HDR10+. It also has a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset, which is a successor of the Dimensity 1200 SoC that powered the Nord 2. There’s support for up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The camera department has three at the back, including, a 50MP main camera with Sony IMX766 sensor and OIS support, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP mono lens. There’s a 32MP selfie shooter. The phone supports dual-LED flash, Multi Autofocus (PDAF+CAF), up to 10x zoom, AI Scene Enhancement, Nightscape mode, slow-motion videos, Dual-View videos, Portrait mode, 1080p videos, and more.

The Nord 2T sources its juice from a 4,500mAh battery, which supports 80W SuperVOOC fast charging. This is the third phone with 80W fast charging after the OnePlus 10 Pro and the 10R. It runs OxygenOS 12.1 based on Android 12. Additional details include dual stereo speakers, an alert slider, a USB Type-C port, an in-display fingerprint scanner, GPS, NFC, X-axis linear motor, and more.

Price and Availability

The OnePlus Nord 2T is priced at Rs 28,999 (8GB+128GB) and Rs 33,999 (12GB+256GB) and will rival the iQOO Neo 6, the Poco F4 5G, and more. It will be available to buy on July 5 via Amazon India and the company’s website.

Users can also get the Nord 2T at Rs 27,499 by applying a flat Rs 1,500 off on the use of ICICI Bank cards. There’s also the option to avail of no-cost EMI.