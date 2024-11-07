OnePlus 12 Gets OxygenOS 15 Stable Update, But Without AI Features

OnePlus announced Oxygen OS 15 last month, and it packs a bunch of new additions and AI features. During the announcement, the company also commenced Open Beta rollout of the update for the OnePlus 12, and it looks like the stable version of OxygenOS 15 is already available on these devices.

This was quite quick, as the stable version is usually expected to roll out at least a month after beta. The update brings all the new OxygenOS 15 features, barring the AI additions to the OnePlus 12. The firm announced via a community post that the stable update is rolling out in India, North America, and Europe, and you can check out the full changelog within the post.

OnePlus says the AI features will roll out by the end of this month. So, we also hope to see the Circle to Search function available then. Some of the notable additions include rounded Quick settings toggles, lock screen Depth Effect, Share with iPhone, Intelligent search, alongside other Android 15 features.

Image Credit: OnePlus, Edited by Mohit Singh/Beebom

For those who haven’t received the update, it is rolling out in batches and may take time to hit your unit. If you’re tired of waiting, you could try updating via the Oxygen Updater app. But we recommend waiting for the natural rollout.

As for when the other devices like the OnePlus 12R will get the update, it won’t be too long. We should hopefully see Oxygen OS 15 roll out to some supported OnePlus devices in the next week or two, or even sooner.

Have you tried Oxygen OS 15 on your OnePlus 12? How has your experience been so far? Let us know in the comments below.