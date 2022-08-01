OnePlus Nord Buds CE with AI Noise Cancellation Launched in India

OnePlus has expanded its Nord audio lineup with the launch of the Nord Buds CE in India. The new truly wireless earbuds join the recent OnePlus Nord Buds and come with features like AI noise cancellation, up to 20 hours of playback time, and more. Check out the details.

OnePlus Nord Buds CE: Specs and Features

The OnePlus Nord Buds CE looks different from the Nords Buds or any other OnePlus earbuds. It has an AirPods-like design without any ear tips and comes in an oval-shaped charging case. The earbuds have 13.4mm Dynamic Bass Drivers and support AI noise cancellation for calls. There’s support for Bluetooth version 5.2.

The Nord-branded TWS is backed by a 27mAh battery (for each earbud), while the case has a 300mAh battery. While the earbuds can last up to 4.5 hours on a single charge, the addition of the case can take the battery life up to 20 hours on a single charge. The device supports fast charging (via USB Type-C), which can provide up to 81 minutes of music playback in just 10 minutes.

For interruption-free gaming sessions, the earbuds support 94ms Ultra low latency. The audio product comes with an IPX4 dust and sweat resistance, a OnePlus fast pair, and a sound master equalizer. A lot of tweaks can be made via the HeyMelody app.

Additionally, the Nord Buds CE gets touch controls (single tap for play/pause, double tap for next song/receive call/end call, triple tap for voice assistant/game mode), supports voice assistant, and AAC/SBC audio formats.

Price and Availability

The OnePlus Nord Buds CE comes with a price tag of Rs 2,299 and will be available to buy via Flipkart, OnePlus’ website, and offline OnePlus stores, starting August 4.

The new Nord Buds CE comes in Moonlight White and Misty Grey color variants.