Exactly a year after launching the first budget-centric OnePlus Nord smartphone, the Chinese giant has unveiled its successor in India. It’s called the OnePlus Nord 2 5G and carries the company’s signature ‘flagship killer’ moniker. This 5G-enabled smartphone features a MediaTek Dimensity chipset, 50MP triple camera, 65W Warp charging, and more.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G: Key Specs and Features

Starting off with the design, OnePlus Nord 2 looks quite similar to the OnePlus 9R. It includes a flat display with a punch-hole selfie camera on the front and a rectangular camera module at the back. The device comes in three color variants. Two of them, Blue Haze and Gray Sierra, boast a shiny back panel whereas the Green Woods color variant (India exclusive) has a leathery back panel.

Before we get to the other hardware specifics, let’s talk about what’s under the hood. The OnePlus Nord 2 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI chipset. Now, a lot of people have been wondering about the AI (artificial intelligence) moniker in the chipset’s name. Well, the company justifies it by adding a myriad of AI features across the board – be it the display, camera, or other areas.

OnePlus Nord 2 supports the same display as the recently launched OnePlus Nord CE. It includes a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The panel boasts a 2400 x 1080p resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, and sRGB color gamut support. The big theme here is the device’s AI capabilities, and the display department sees the addition of two prominent features.

The display here supports AI Color Boost in apps like YouTube, MX Player, and VLC to deliver improved color science. And then there’s AI Resolution Boost that upscales any content from apps like YouTube, Instagram, and Snapchat to HD resolution.

In the camera department, OnePlus Nord 2 5G includes a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor with OIS support, an 8MP ultra-wide camera with a 120-degree FOV, and a 2MP mono camera. The camera supports up to 4K@30fps video recording, Nightscape Ultra mode, and a variety of AI features, including AI Photo and Video Enhancement, Dual View Video, and more.

There’s also a single 32MP Sony IMX615 sensor on the front as opposed to a dual punch-hole selfie camera on the front. It supports a Group Shots 2.0 feature that can detect up to 5 people in a shot. The AI engine can then improve skin details and eye counters in selfies.

Coming back to the internals, the chipset onboard is paired with up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. You will also find a 4,500mAh battery pack, bigger than the 4,115mAh battery of the original Nord, with 65W fast-charging support. OnePlus Nord 2 5G runs Android 11-based OxygenOS 11.3 (not ColorOS) out-of-the-box.

As for the connectivity, let’s first get the most asked question out of the way. How many 5G bands does OnePlus Nord 2 supports a total of 7 5G bands in India. This includes the n41, n78, n40, n79 in NSA configuration and n1, n3, and n28a bands, along with the NSA ones, in the SA configuration. You also have Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 (with aptX, aptX HD, AAC, and LDAC support), NFC, a USB-C port, and other sensors onboard.

The device also includes an under-display optical fingerprint sensor, dual-SIM 5G, dual-stereo speakers, and more.

Price and Availability

Coming to the price, OnePlus Nord 2 has been priced at Rs. 27,999 for the base 6GB+128GB variant in India. The high-end 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB variants will need you to shell out Rs. 29,999 and Rs. 34,999, respectively.

While the base variant will go on sale at a later date, the open sale for these phones will start from 28th July. OnePlus Red Club and Amazon Prime members will get early access to the Nord 2 on 26th July. So, where are your thoughts on this device? Let us know in the comments below.