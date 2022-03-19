OnePlus Nord 3 to Come with 150W Fast Charging, Faster than the 10 Pro: Report

OnePlus recently introduced the Nord CE 2 and is expected to introduce more budget-centric Nord devices this year. This roadmap also includes the alleged Nord 3, which has now been leaked for the first time. The leak gives us a quick look at the phone’s key specifications, and from the looks of it, the specs sheet appears interesting. Here’s what to expect.

OnePlus Nord 3 Specs Leaked

Renowned leakster Digital Chat Station, via a Weibo post, has revealed that the OnePlus Nord 3 will come with 150W fast charging tech, which is much faster than the OnePlus 10 Pro’s 80W fast charging tech. To recall, OnePlus and Oppo recently introduced the 150W SuperVOOC fast charging tech, and it seems like the same will debut on a mid-range OnePlus phone.

As for the battery, we can expect the Nord 3 to feature a 4,500mAh battery unit, which is the same capacity as the OnePlus Nord 2.

It is also revealed that the smartphone will come with a 6.7-inch display that will support a screen resolution of 2,412 x 1,080 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is a significant change in the screen size if we compare it to the 6.43-inch screen of its predecessor.

The phone is also said to be powered by the latest MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC, which powers the recent Redmi K50 and will also power the upcoming Realme GT Neo 3. Could OnePlus Nord 3 be a GT Neo 3 rebrand? Moreover, to recall, the Nord 2 is the first OnePlus phone with a MediaTek chipset and comes with a Dimensity 1200 SoC, which ensured some decent performance.

Other details include support for up to 12GB LPDDR5 and UFS 3.1 storage, the presence of the X-axis vibration motor, and an optical in-display fingerprint scanner.

Most of the OnePlus Nord 3 specs have surfaced online, but you should know that these are currently rumors, and we do not have anything concrete confirmation backing it up. Hence, it’s best to take the details with a grain of salt and wait for more details to pop up. Meanwhile, OnePlus is prepping to launch the OnePlus 10 Pro in India and in global markets as it has now started teasing it on social media. We shall know more details on this soon. So, stay tuned for further updates.

Featured Image: Representation of OnePlus Nord 2