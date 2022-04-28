OnePlus Nord Buds with AI Noise Canceling Introduced in India; Check out the Details!

After several rumors and official confirmations too, OnePlus has finally expanded its Nord lineup by introducing its first audio product in the form of the OnePlus Nord Buds in India. The truly wireless earbuds come in addition to the OnePlus 10R and the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G. Check out the new earbuds’ price, features, and more.

OnePlus Nord Buds: Specs and Features

The Nord Buds have an in-ear design with small, pill-shaped stems and an oval-shaped wireless charging case that equips both the earbuds. The first Nord earbuds support AI noise canceling, which ensures clear and disruption-free calls. It consists of 4 mics.

The earbuds feature 12.4mm Titanium drivers meant to provide a “deep bass,” which is combined with the built-in Dirac Audio Tuner software. The Nord Buds support Dolby Atmos. As for the battery life, it is claimed to last up to 30 hours with the case and 7 hours without it on a single charge. There’s also support for fast charging via a USB Type-C port, which provides up to 5 hours of playback time in just 5 minutes.

It also has IP55 water and sweat resistance so that listening to music while working out isn’t a problem. You get features like 95ms low patency, OnePlus Fast Paring, and Bluetooth version 5.2. Additionally, the earbuds support Sound Master Equalizer and the HeyMelody app.

Price and Availability

The OnePlus Nord Buds are priced at Rs 2,799 to compete with the likes of the Realme Buds Air 3 and products by boAt and more companies in India. The earbuds will be up for grabs, starting Mat 10 via Amazon India, Flipkart, and the OnePlus stores (both offline and online).

The Nord Buds come in Black Slate and White Marble colors.