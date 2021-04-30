India is facing one of the worst waves of the Coronavirus-led pandemic as the number of positive cases is rising day by day. Currently, there are over 18 million active COVID-19 patients in the country. And due to the rising cases, hospitals and medical centers across the country are struggling to meet the demand for oxygen generators and crucial medical supplies. So, after Google, Apple, and Amazon, OnePlus has now stepped in to help the country fight the ongoing crisis.

Now, if you are unaware, in light of the recent situation in India, major tech giants are coming in to help the country to go through one of its worst phases of the pandemic. We recently saw Google donate a massive Rs 135 crores fund, while Amazon has promised to deliver 100 ICU ventilators to India. Now, as per OnePlus CEO and co-founder Pete Lau, the Chinese brand will procure and deliver 400 oxygenators to India.

Lau shared the announcement via a tweet and an official blog post on the OnePlus Community forum. He showed empathy for every Indian citizen and company employee who is going through this tough time and promised to donate 400 oxygenators to the hospitals and medical centers that need them the most.

My heart goes out to everyone in India affected by the current crisis. In an effort to contribute, OnePlus will procure and donate 400 oxygenators. For our global community wishing to help out, please find additional information below. #OneCommunity https://t.co/sR2yrtDyM0 pic.twitter.com/WCKfj5n2Ol — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) April 30, 2021

“At the moment, the need of the hour continues to be support in terms of oxygen concentration devices and relief funds. Recognizing this, we will procure and donate 400 oxygenators to help alleviate the immediate need for oxygen in the country,” wrote Pete in the post.

Apart from this, OnePlus has also started a “GiveIndia” initiative with the aim to “help patients breathe as they battle COVID.” So, with this initiative, the company plans to raise relief funds for COVID-19 patients and frontline workers. The funds can be donated by community members and the company will match donations equally up to Rs 1 crore.

Meanwhile, if you live in India and are above 18, you can register for the third phase of the vaccination drive, which kicks off tomorrow (May 1) in the country. You can check out our in-depth guide on how to register for the COVID-19 vaccine in India.