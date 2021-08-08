Here’s How You Can Download Your COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate via WhatsApp

As Indian citizens continue to get the COVID-19 vaccine, the government is taking several measures to ease the process. The government launched a WHO-backed WhatsApp chatbot to provide users with relevant Coronavirus information earlier this year. And now, the authorities are making it easier for vaccinated citizens to download their COVID-19 vaccination certificates via the MyGov Corona Helpdesk WhatsApp chatbot.

So, in this article, we will provide a step-by-step guide on how you can download your vaccination certificate using WhatsApp.

How to Download COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate on WhatsApp

Now, before we move on to the steps, it is important to note that you would require to add the MyGov Corona Helpdesk chatbot to your WhatsApp list. So, add the mobile number +91-9013151515 to your contact list before proceeding further. We suggest saving it as the MyGov WA Chatbot to ease the process.

Moreover, it is also worth mentioning that you will need to get at least one dose of any Coronavirus vaccine available in India to get your certificate via the WhatsApp chatbot. So, with these out of the way, let’s get into the steps, shall we?

Steps to Download Vaccine Certificate via WhatsApp

1. Open WhatsApp on your smartphone. Search for the mobile number you saved above using the WhatsApp search bar and create a new chat.

2. In the chat window, type “Download Certificate” and send the message to start the process of receiving your COVID-19 vaccination certification on WhatsApp.

3. You will then receive an OTP (One-Time Password) on your registered mobile number.

Note: If you have your name registered under a different phone number on the CoWIN platform, the chatbot will not allow you to download the certificate from your number. In that case, you will need to enter the number under which your name is registered to get another OTP on that number.

4. Then, enter the OTP in the chat window to proceed further. If the registered number has multiple members, the chatbot will give options to download certificates of each member individually (shown in the screenshot below).

5. Select the member whose COVID-19 vaccination certificate you want to download by entering the relevant number in the WhatsApp chat window.

6. The chatbot will then send a PDF of the official COVID-19 vaccination certificate in the WhatsApp chat window for you to download on your device.

To get a better idea of the process, you can also check out the Instagram Reels video we recently shared on our official Instagram handle. In the video, my colleague Akshay will tell you all about it and also show you a demo. You can check it out from right here.

Download COVID-19 Vaccine Certificate via WhatsApp Right Now!

In my case, I had my vaccination record registered under a different phone number. As the number was accessible to me at the time of the chat, I was easily able to get my COVID-19 vaccination certificate to download on my device. However, make sure that the registered phone number is instantly accessible to you during the chat as you will get only 30 seconds to enter the OTP that is sent to the registered number. And, if you have registered on the CoWIN platform with your own number, then you should face no issue whatsoever. So, this way, you can easily download your COVID-19 vaccination certificate via WhatsApp.