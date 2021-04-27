India, as we know, is facing one of the worst waves of the COVID-19 pandemic right now. The cases are continuing to rise and medical supplies are continuing to deplete. Citing the situation in the country, we recently saw Google announce a hefty Rs 135 crores funding to help India fight the ongoing crisis. Now, Apple CEO Tim Cook has promised to donate funds to help the country further.

In a recent tweet shared by the Apple chief, Cook showed empathy for the people who are dealing with the current situation in India. Following some words of motivation and appreciation for medical workers, the Apple CEO wrote that “Apple will be donating funds to support and relief efforts” in the country. You can check out his tweet right below.

Amid a devastating rise of COVID cases in India, our thoughts are with the medical workers, our Apple family and everyone there who is fighting through this awful stage of the pandemic. Apple will be donating to support and relief efforts on the ground. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 26, 2021

Now, it is worth mentioning that apart from Tim Cook’s words on Twitter, there is no official announcement from Apple itself. So, as you can imagine, there is no other detail about the fund amount or the timeline for the fund donation.

However, judging by the current situation of India and citing the rising cases, we might see something official from Apple in a day or two. Moreover, with the increased depletion of medical supplies such as oxygen and ICU beds, it is safe to say that the COVID situation in India is pretty helpless.

So, a hefty fund from the trillion-dollar company might help solve some of the problems India is facing right now. In addition, it will also help the Indian government to put more resources in providing medical supplies, oxygen, and ICU bed where they are needed the most.