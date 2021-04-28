Joining the likes of Google and Apple in donating resources to help India fight the rising COVID-19 cases, Amazon has now donated 100 ICU ventilators to India. These, as per recent reports, will help India tackle the rapid rise of Coronavirus cases in the country. The units are to reach India in the next two weeks.

Now, for the unaware, India has been experiencing one of the worst waves of COVID-19 in recent days. Cases have reached millions and are increasing day by day. As a result of the rising cases, the country now faces extreme shortages of medical equipment and resources such as oxygen, ICU beds, and more. If you or someone you know is in need of help, then we have compiled an extensive COVID-19 resource guide for you. Do check it out.

Citing these concerns, we recently saw Google step up and donate a whopping Rs 135 crores funding to support the fight against COVID-19. Moreover, Apple CEO Tim Cook promised to donate funds and resources to the country during these crucial times.

Now, Amazon has stepped in to help India by donating 100 ventilator units via its global resources (via Techradar). The Seattle-based company has carried out compatibility checks of 100 units of the Medtronic PB980 model and is working with Medtronic (MT) to airlift them to import into India.

Amazon India is also working with the Indian government and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) to decide which hospitals around the country need the most ventilator units. Following the finalization, the e-commerce giant will work with MT to deliver and install the ventilator units to those hospitals. Moreover, the company will also train the personnel who will operate the ventilator in these hospitals.

“With the urgency of adding to the medical infrastructure and capacity for Indian hospitals fighting against COVID-19’s severe second spike, we decided to urgently source, import, and donate 100 ventilators to hospitals to be identified by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Government of India,” said the Country Head and the SVP of Amazon India, Amit Agarwal.

Also, to further curb the spread of Coronavirus, we suggest all adult Indians, i.e. those above the age of 18, to register for COVID-19 vaccination. The registration is open and doses will be administered starting 1st May.