Following the spike of COVID-19 cases in India during the recent and one of the worst waves, the country has been facing a massive shortage of oxygen supplies for patients. Moreover, there are shortages of other medical resources such as ICU beds in the country. In light of these, we have seen major tech companies such as Google and Apple step up and donate funds to the government. And now, Indian audio-brand boAt has donated Rs 50 lakhs to deliver oxygen concentrators and other medical supplies to hospitals.

Now, if you are unaware of boAt, it is a homegrown brand that has become quite popular in the country since its launch in 2016. The company initially manufactured affordable audio accessories for smartphones and became the market leader in the TWS earphones sector last year.

So, citing the rising COVID cases in the country and the shortage of oxygen supply, boAt has partnered with the non-profit organization SaveLIFE Foundation to deliver high-grade oxygen concentrators and other necessary medical supplies to the hospitals that need them the most. This essentially aims to boost the capacity of the hospitals to save more COVID-19 patients.

The two organizations will closely work with the country’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) for the next few days to help deliver the necessary supplies to various hospitals around the country. Initially, they will target those hospitals and COVID-care centers that are most affected by the shortage of medical oxygen.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has reached catastrophic proportions in India, more so in the National Capital Region. As an Indian brand, we recognize the challenges being faced by our people today and we truly hope that our small contribution will support healthcare and frontline workers as they race against time to save lives and contain the spread of this virus,” the CEO of boAt, Aman Gupta said in a statement.

Meanwhile, to help India cope up with the rising demand for oxygen, Amazon has also announced its plan to deliver 100 ICU ventilators to India in the coming days.

Besides, if you are an Indian citizen above 18, you too can help the country by getting vaccinated under the third phase, which kicks off May 1. You can also check out our in-depth article on how to register and get the vaccine from the corresponding link.