Ola Foundation has teamed up with non-profit organization Give India to offer up to 10,000 oxygen concentrators across India. This is part of the company’s O2forIndia initiative and those in need can use the Ola app to get free doorstep delivery of the oxygen concentrator.

Ola Offering 10,000 Oxygen Concentrators Across India

According to Ola’s CEO Bhavish Aggarwal, the company will validate requests sent through the Ola app and will deliver the oxygen concentrator to your doorstep. In addition, Ola will also pick it up when you no longer need it. You will not have to pay for the concentrator and the transportation fee involved.

“We must come together and help our communities during these unprecedented times…We hope this initiative brings much-needed support during these very difficult times and helps in mitigating the pain and the anxiety among those impacted,” wrote Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal on Twitter.

Ola’s O2forIndia initiative starts in Bangalore this week and the company has plans to expand it across India in the coming weeks. “Through this initiative, we will provide oxygen concentrators to those recovering or isolating at home, right at their doorstep. We hope the easier access to oxygen will ease the distress of many patients,” said GiveIndia’s Atul Satija in a statement.

