The OnePlus 8 flagship series arrives next week, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. We already know almost everything about the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, including the design, internals, cameras, wireless charging support, and more. The only piece missing from the puzzle was the pricing details. Well, not anymore.

Earlier today, noted tipster Roland Quandt (via WinFuture.de) revealed the official pricing details for all the configurations of the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro. And to be honest, you won’t be impressed with what OnePlus has in store for you.

OnePlus 8 is expected to start at around a whopping 719 euros (around Rs. 59,250) whereas the Pro variant will require you to shell out around 919 euros (around Rs. 75,900) for the base variant. Did that come as a shock to you? It certainly did to me when I first saw the rumored prices and the conversions. Here’s a quick look at all the configurations and their rumored prices:

OnePlus 8 (8GB + 128GB) – ~719/ 729 euros (around Rs. 59,250)

– ~719/ 729 euros (around Rs. 59,250) OnePlus 8 (12GB + 256GB) – ~819/ 829 euros (around Rs. 67,500)

– ~819/ 829 euros (around Rs. 67,500) OnePlus 8 Pro (8GB + 128GB) – ~919/ 929 euros (around Rs. 75,900)

– ~919/ 929 euros (around Rs. 75,900) OnePlus 8 Pro (12GB + 256GB) – ~1009/ 1019 euros (around Rs. 83,250)

Both the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro will see a price hike of 140 euros (around Rs. 11,500) when compared to its predecessors – the OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro. They were launched starting at 579 and 759 euros respectively. The huge price hike could easily be because of the costly Snapdragon 865 chipset, 5G connectivity, an IP rating, and of course, the most-requested addition – wireless charging.

Further, even though OnePlus CEO Pete Lau recently confirmed that the company’s upcoming flagships won’t cost over $1000. Today’s leak suggests otherwise. The top-end variant of the OnePlus 8 Pro could very well sit alongside the new Samsung S20 series, iPhone 11 Pro, and others in the $1000 price bracket.

As for the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro pricing details for India, there’s no separate leak but our best guess continues to remain the same as the one mentioned in our recent OnePlus 8 series rumor roundup. The standard OnePlus 8 will start at around 44,999 (or $600) as compared to the Rs. 37,999 starting price of the OnePlus 7T last year. OnePlus 8 Pro, on the other hand, will start at around Rs. 58,999 (around $775) in India.

The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, along with a Warp 30 Wireless Charger and Bullets Wireless Z, will be unveiled on 14th April at 8:30 PM IST. So, stay tuned for more updates.