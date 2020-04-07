OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are set to go official in exactly a week from today. The company will take the wraps off its latest flagship phones on April 14 but we have now learned that the OnePlus 8 Pro will finally bring along a long-requested feature. Yeah, in an interview with The Verge, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has confirmed that the OnePlus 8 Pro will feature super-fast 30W wireless charging.

The Chinese giant was weary to add wireless charging to its flagship phones to date. It was due to slow wireless charging speeds that OnePlus thought didn’t make for a great user experience. But, a lot has changed over the past year and we will now have 30W Warp wireless charging on the high-end OnePlus 8 Pro. It’s the company’s proprietary wireless charging technology and will officially be called “Warp Charge 30 Wireless”.

The power is pumped at 30W (20V/ 1.5A) but it is clamped down to 5V/6A inside the phone, so as not to damage the battery. Lau boasts that you will be able to juice up around 50 percent of your battery in under 30 minutes, with this wireless charging technology.

As for the underlying technology, OnePlus’ implementation is borrowed from its sister company – Oppo. The latter unveiled its 30W VOOC wireless charging solution earlier last year. Since both Chinese phone makers share a common parent, BBK Electronics, OnePlus got access to this technology for the 8 series. The company states it has made “a number of optimizations” to it though.

Lau has not only confirmed the existence of the OnePlus wireless charger but also talked about some of its key features in the interview. We had got a first look at the upcoming charging dock earlier this morning and it looks super cool.

There will be a built-in fan to dissipate heat while you are charging a device and it “could get as loud as 30db,” mentions Lau. That’s fairly loud though if you plan on charging the phone at night. But yeah, as the leak from this morning suggested and Lau has now confirmed, there will be a night mode to toggle off the fan and reduce charging speed at night. This will generate less heat and charge the OnePlus 8 Pro slowly – at its own pace because you are sleeping and don’t need it urgently.

Let’s not forget to mention that both the 8 Pro and its wireless charging dock will be compatible with the Qi charging standard. It’s a moment of you for OnePlus fans who have been waiting for this feature ever since the launch of OnePlus 6 with a glass rear panel in 2018. Wireless charging is finally here and you will be able to quickly top up your phone while you get ready.