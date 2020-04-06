Alongside the OnePlus 8 series, the company is set to launch a refreshed version of its neckband-style earphones – OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z on 14th April. Popular tipster Evan Blass has already shared the design and 4 colorways of the new Bullets Wireless earphones. And now, another noted tipster Ishan Agarwal seems to have confirmed a myriad of key features of OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z.

In collaboration with Pricebaba, it has been revealed that OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z will arrive with Warp Charge fast charging support. This technology will enable you to get 10-hours of music playback with just 10 minutes of charge. The previous-gen Bullets Wireless also supported Warp Charge and offered up to 14-hours of battery life. The latter has now been upgraded and you can extract up to 20 hours of battery life from OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z.

The report further suggests an IP55 certification rating for the Bullets Wireless Z, which simply means it’s protected against dust and splashes of water. There’s another feature in tow this time and it should make the earphones more gamer-friendly. Yeah, the Bullets Wireless Z are rumored to a Bluetooth latency of just 110ms, which is even lower than Apple Airpods’ 144ms latency.

The render above confirms that the design of Bullets Wireless Z will remain the same as its predecessor. The black colorway is the same but we now get three new options including blue, white, and green (not olive green) this time around. Further, it simply seems to be a specs refresh too offer better audio quality (most likely), IP certification, and improved battery life.

This makes our expectations for OnePlus truly wireless earbuds lay to waste though. The company is known to be working on TWS earbuds but they won’t arrive on April 14. Instead, we can expect them to debut with the OnePlus 8T series refresh later this year.

Featured Image Credit: Patreon/evleaks