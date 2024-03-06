The Death of Nvidia GTX Series: Yes, It Has Finally Been Discontinued!

After nearly 19 years of several GeForce GTX graphics cards, Nvidia is now discontinuing the GTX series video cards. According to sources based in China (via BoardChannels forums), as mentioned by Videocardz, there is now a new roadmap for Nvidia GPU products that does not involve the old GTX 16 series.

Reportedly, the GTX 16 series has finally been discontinued in 2024. The translation reads, “all remaining GPU stock has been allocated to AIC brand manufacturers until their inventories have been depleted.” This means new GeForce GTX GPUs will apparently no longer be produced.

To jog your memory, the most powerful GTX graphics card ever released was the GTX 1080 Ti. It was also one of the best graphics card releases.

Nvidia first introduced new RTX 20 Series graphics cards in late 2023, and the RTX 2080 leveled up gaming experiences with features like ray tracing that increased the graphics fidelity of modern games.

Moving forward, Nvidia went on to introduce DLSS and many features such as RTX Video HDR, Chat with RTX, and ray reconstruction which all take advantage of new architectural innovations of Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics cards.

That being said, the GTX Series will be known to be an iconic lineup of GPUs etched into the history of Nvidia GeForce. The last new GTX lineup known as GTX 16 series was released and intended for a lower price segment of the market, with the performance trailing under the RTX 2060. There was also a GTX 1660 Super that launched with performance similar to the GTX 1660 Ti.

Nvidia GeForce GTX Will Be Phased Out Soon

Many of my personal graphics cards that I’ve owned throughout different PC builds were also part of the GeForce GTX lineup like the GTX 1660 Super, GTX 750 Ti, GTX 650, and the older GT 430. Moving forward, GTX graphics cards will be slowly phased away from the market.

This is for the better because when paying for a new laptop or desktop PC, consumers should pick a new-generation architecture rather than the outdated GTX series. The source also claimed that the “remaining inventory” is estimated to be depleted in the “next 1-3 months.”

Image Courtesy: NVIDIA

Personally, I think it could take longer because many budget gaming laptops still use the GTX 1650 graphics card. Moving forward into 2024, I hope that we will see the entry-level barrier of Nvidia-based PCs to be leveled up with RTX GPUs.

Since we’re hearing that the GTX series is now discontinued, the new entry-level offerings will be options like the newly released RTX 3050 6GB for desktops and the RTX 2050 based on Ampere architecture for laptops.

What are your thoughts on GeForce GTX series being discontinued? Let us know in the comments below.