Nvidia RTX 3050 6GB Quietly Launched; No PCIe 8-Pin & Lower Price!

Nvidia has updated its RTX 30 series lineup with a new RTX 3050 graphics card with 6GB memory. After Team Green released the RTX 40 Super series back at CES 2024, we had been eagerly waiting for the release of this mysterious budget gaming GPU. It has finally surfaced today!

As we previously reported, a new RTX 3050 with a lower 6GB GDDR6 VRAM capacity was in the works, and it has now launched at a lower price tag! Much of the information leaked before today, such as its VRAM capacity and lower power requirements, has turned out to be true.

On the specifications page for GeForce RTX 3050 6GB, Nvidia mentions this GPU requires only a 300W power supply. On the other hand, the RTX 3050 8GB is known to require a 550W power supply instead. After the original 8GB variant was released two years ago, Nvidia updated its RTX lineup of GPUs further to give users an option under $200. This is now the cheapest RTX graphics card.

The RTX 3050 6GB is downgraded from the original 8GB variant. The 6GB variant of RTX 3050 has a total graphics power (TGP) of 70W, which is almost halved from its 8GB variant (130W). The other key differences include a lower 2304 CUDA core count on the 6GB model as compared to 2560 on the 8GB.

Moreover, the clocks are lower at 1.04 GHz (Base) and 1.47 GHz (Boost) for the RTX 3050 6GB. The original 8GB model goes up to 1.78 GHz, so the new 6GB model has a 21% lower boost clock speed.

Image Courtesy: Nvidia

The supplementary power connectors section mentions that the 8GB card demands one 8-pin PCIe power connector. No such dedicated power requirement is mentioned for the RTX 3050 6GB. In this case, the RTX 3050 6GB GPU will pull power from the motherboard’s PCIe slot it is installed in. The lower VRAM is paired with a smaller Memory Interface Width at 96-bit.

We did not see this GPU launch in January, as previously expected. But right as we stepped foot into February, Nvidia launched its new budget GPU. This is perfect for anyone looking to build a budget PC. The new RTX 3050 6GB will also excellent graphics card for upgrading older systems.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 6GB: Price & Availability

The official price for the RTX 3050 6GB hasn’t been revealed just yet. According to leaks, the price is going to be under $200. The RTX 3050 6GB should cost somewhere around $179. Moreover, we are already seeing various retailer listings. German hardware retailer Mindfactory.de has listed the RTX 3050 with 6GB VRAM capacity visible on the box as well.

RTX 3050 6GB listed for sale in Germany | Image Courtesy: Mindfactory.de

Specific details on the availability are also not confirmed. When new 6GB RTX 3050 models go out for sale, we will update this post to reflect the same. For now, Nvidia has simply updated its website reflecting the existence of this new budget GPU, the most affordable RTX GPU from the company!

What are your thoughts on the new RTX 3050 6GB? Let us know in the comments below.