This Is When You Can Pre-Order the Nothing Phone (2) in India

The Nothing Phone (2) will be making its entry soon and amidst the official leaks and some rumors, we have got to know that the smartphone will be soon available for pre-order in India. The Carl Pei-led company has also revealed some pre-order offers that can entice many. Have a look at the details below if you intend to pre-book the Nothing Phone (2).

Nothing Phone (2) Pre-Order Details

It is revealed that the Nothing Phone (2) will be up for pre-ordering in India, starting June 29 at 12 pm. You will be able to make the booking via Flipkart by paying Rs 2,000. This amount will be adjusted in the final payment.

Once done, you can make the purchase by selecting the ‘RAM and Storage’ variant of your choice (between July 11 9 pm and July 20 11:59 pm) and paying the remaining price to get the Phone (2) before the official sale begins. The sale could start from July 21.

As for the pre-order offers, you can get a 50% discount on the Nothing Ear (Stick) and accessories, along with instant cashback by using cards from the leading banks. More details on this will be out soon, so, stay tuned.

Pre-book Nothing Phone (2) via Flipkart

As for what Nothing’s second smartphone will bring to the table, there will the same semi-transparent design with the Glyph Interface (clubbed with a transparent USB-C cable), much like the Nothing Phone (1). The smartphone is confirmed to get the high-end Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, Nothing OS 2.0 with customization options, a bigger 6.7-inch display and a 4,700mAh battery.

Source: OnLeaks

It will be made in India and will result in a reduced carbon footprint of of 53.45kg. You can also expect 50MP cameras, fast charging and wireless charging support, and more. The price is said to be accessible but a a recent leak hints at a high price but we will have to wait until the launch for a final word.

The Nothing Phone (2) launch is nearing soon and hence, it would be best to wait for all the details about it. We will keep posted on everything, so, stay tuned!