Nothing Phone (2) Will Be Made In India; Check out the Details!

Ahead of the confirmed July launch, Nothing is following its customary ritual of leaking details about its upcoming products and has revealed a new piece of information about the Nothing Phone (2). We now know that Nothing’s Phone 2 will be made in India. Here are the details.

New Nothing Phone (2) Details Revealed

Carl Pei’s Nothing has confirmed that to meet the growing demands of the Indian market, it will manufacture Phone (2) in India. To recall, even the Nothing Phone (1) was made in India. This is in line with Carl Pei’s earlier comment about making the Nothing Phone (2) “accessible.” and could result in competitive pricing.

Following the announcement, Manu Sharma, VP and GM of Nothing India said, “Nothing smartphones are known for their iconic transparent design. These designs require hi-tech manufacturing processes and precision engineering which have led to the enhancement of smartphone manufacturing capabilities in India. Our drive to manufacture in India reflects our commitment to the local consumers and their demands. We are proud to announce that Phone (2) will be manufactured in India.“

Nothing has also emphasized its focus on a sustainable environment and commitment to creating eco-friendly consumer devices. According to the brand, the Phone (2) will come with an SGA_SA certification, with a carbon footprint of 53.45kg. It will use 3x more recycled materials than the Phone (1). The chassis will be made out of 100% recycled aluminum. Additionally, the packaging will be plastic-free. Even the assembly of Phone (2) will happen using 100% renewable energy.

As for the other details, Nothing has already been revealed that the Phone (2) will be powered by the high-end Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset offering an 80% overall performance boost. The Phone (2) will be backed by a 4,700mAh battery. A prior leak suggests a 50MP primary camera with OIS, with two additional sensors. It can come with up to 12GM of RAM and 256GB of storage. It will most likely sport Nothing’s iconic semi-transparent design and come with Android 13, wireless charging, and interestingly, support for satellite communication.

Since the official launch is set for next month, we expect to receive further updates shortly. Stay tuned for further updates, and do let us know in the comments below if you are excited about a Made in India Nothing smartphone.