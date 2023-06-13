Nothing Phone (2) Launch Date Is Officially Out!

Nothing has been dropping little details about its second smartphone, the Phone (2) for a while now, leading up to escalated excitement. And to fuel this, we now have the official launch date of the Nothing Phone (2) set for next month. Have a look at the details below.

This Is When the Nothing Phone (2) Is Launching!

Nothing, via a recent tweet, has revealed that the Phone (2) will launch on July 11 globally. This will be an online event and will take place at 8:30 pm IST. The event will be live-streamed via Nothing.tech. Come to the bright side.



Meet Phone (2) on 11 July, 16:00 BST.



Join us for the official launch on https://t.co/pLWW07l8G7 pic.twitter.com/WoSw0gLJOx— Nothing (@nothing) June 13, 2023

The tweet showcases the back panel of the device, which will include the interesting concept of the Glyph Interface, enabled via numerous LED lights. This also confirms the recently leaked Phone (2) renders, which showcased small strips of LED lights around the rear camera hump and the wireless charging coil area instead of continuous ones. It will look a lot like the Phone (1) except for a few tweaks.

As for the specs, we already know a few details. For example, the phone will come with a bigger 6.7-inch display, most likely an AMOLED one with a high 120Hz refresh rate. A bigger 4,700mAh battery will also be there. The Phone (2) will also be powered by the high-end Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.

Plus, it will be focused on sustainability with a reduced carbon footprint of 53.45kg, which is 8.6% lower than its predecessor. and plastic packaging. It will also be made in India and will include Nothing OS 2.0 based on Android 13, which is said to center around minimalism.

You can also expect 50MP triple rear cameras with OIS support, dual stereo speakers, and possible support for satellite communication. The price could be under Rs 40,000 but nothing is concrete for now.

For proper details on the Nothing Phone (2), it will be best to wait until the launch, which is now a few days away. Stay tuned for all the updates you need and do let us know if you are excited about the launch in the comments below.