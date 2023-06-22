Nothing Phone (2) Price Leak Might Worry You!

The Nothing Phone (2) is all geared up to make its entry on July 11 and we can’t be more excited. The rumors and official tips have fueled a lot of anticipation and adding up to this, we now have a hint at the Phone (2)’s possible price. Here’s what we may encounter.

Nothing Phone (2) Price Leaked

A French publication Dealabs Magazine has revealed the French pricing of Nothing’s second smartphone, which could be true for the European market. It is suggested that the Nothing Phone (2) will be priced at €729 (~ Rs 65,600) for the 256GB model and €849 (~ Rs 76,400) for the 512GB variant.

It is suggested that the 256GB storage will be complemented by 8GB of RAM while the 512GB storage option will be clubbed with 12GB of RAM. For those who don’t know, the 512GB storage option will be the first for the company.

This would be double the price of the Nothing Phone (2), which started at €469 (Rs 32,999 in India). Although, this was for the 8GB+128GB model. Nonetheless, this will be a significant price bump and might worry those looking to buy the Nothing Phone (2). The use of a high-end Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset is, of course, the reason but the Carl Pei-led company has been assuring us of an accessible price tag.

This also shows how Nothing is following the lead of OnePlus, which once started out as an affordable flagship phone brand and now makes sub-Rs 80,000 smartphones. It remains to be seen how Nothing decides on the pricing and whether or not it will be a good deal, especially in India.

Source: Smartprix/OnLeaks

As for the specs, Nothing has confirmed that the Phone (2) will have a 6.7-inch display (most likely an AMOLED one with a high refresh rate), a bigger 4,700mAh battery with fast charging capabilities, and will be a sustainability-focused phone with Nothing’s signature transparent design. A USB Type-C cable with the same aesthetic is also expected. It will also get Nothing OS 2.0 based on Android 13 and could come with wireless charging support, satellite communications, and much more.

The Nothing Phone (2) launch event is just around the corner, so it would be best to wait and see what the device will be like. Stay tuned to this space for all the details and don’t forget to share your thoughts on the leaked Phone (2) price in the comments below.