Nothing Phone (2) Will Be Powered by the High-End Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

The Nothing Phone (2) can be considered a much-anticipated phone ever since the Carl Pei-led company confirmed a summer 2023 launch. And to further fuel this excitement, we have a new piece of information, which confirms the chipset that will power Nothing’s second smartphone and the best part is that it will be a high-end Snapdragon SoC.

Nothing Phone (2) Chipset Details Confirmed

Carl Pei, via a recent Twitter post, has confirmed that the Nothing Phone (2) will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 mobile platform as opposed to the mid-range Snapdragon 7 series one. This comes after it was recently revealed that the Phone (2) will get the power of a Snapdragon 8-series chipset. There has been a lot of discussion ever since we announced that Phone (2) will have a Snapdragon 8 Series chipset. Well here's some news – it’s going to be the premium-tier powerhouse Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. A clear upgrade from Phone (1). Let’s talk about the key differences👇 pic.twitter.com/l5NwCxDAVa— Carl Pei (@getpeid) May 18, 2023

Pei has talked about this in detail by talking about the various gains users will get over the predecessor. It is suggested that the Phone (2) will ensure an 80% overall performance boost with two times faster app launching. Aspects like battery, connectivity, and cameras will also see improvements. You can expect support for raw HDR and 4K recording at 60fps.

So, if you refrained from buying the Nothing Phone (1) because of its mid-range Snapdragon 778G+ SoC, the successor will prove to be good news. While you might be worried about the presence of a year-old chipset, you can still be assured of its capabilities, be it for day-to-day tasks or intensive ones.

Nothing has also revealed that while the use of a high-end chipset could mean a price hike, it won’t be the case with the Phone (2) and it will be “accessible.“

As for the other details, the smartphone is rumored to come with the same semi-transparent design as seen with the Nothing products so far, a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 50MP triple rear cameras, a 5,000mAh battery, and Android 13. You can also expect up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and support for NFC, wireless charging, and satellite communications.

Now that the Nothing Phone (2) details are coming our way in full swing, we can expect more and proper details soon. Stay tuned to this space for more updates and do share your thoughts on the Phone (2) using a high-end SoC in the comments below.

Featured Image: Nothing Phone (1)