Nothing Phone (2) to Include a Transparent USB Type-C Cable

The much-hyped Nothing Phone (2) got an official launch date last week. With less than a month left for the official unveiling, excitement for the device is at its peak. And now, to stir the hype pot, Carl Pei has shared a new detail about the second-gen Nothing phone. So, keep reading to learn about Phone (2)’s charging cable.

Nothing’s Charging Cable Goes Transparent

In a recent tweet, Carl Pei officially posted the image of the USB Type-C cable that will be included with the Nothing Phone (2). The cable follows Nothing’s iconic “transparent design language” with minimalism taking center stage. It looks neat and sophisticated, to say the least.

However, calling the cable entirely transparent can be misleading. Only the outer shell that houses the Type-C connectors is transparent. The outer shell is most likely crafted out of hardened transparent polycarbonate. It could also be clear rubber. We will have to wait and find out.

You can see the Nothing branding etched clearly on the connector. The rest of the cable is opaque white. Apart from this, there is not much to talk about the USB-C cable. pic.twitter.com/LOYjBLa5UZ — Carl Pei (@getpeid) June 19, 2023

As for the specs, we already know quite a bit about the Nothing Phone (2). It is officially confirmed that the Phone (2) will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. Also, the device will be Made in India and will have sustainability at its core.

Other than this, the phone will come with a 120Hz AMOLED panel and a 4,700mAh battery. Expect a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP primary lens and OIS, as per recent render leaks. There is the possibility of Satellite Communication, but take this leak with a grain of salt. The smartphone will run Nothing OS 2.0 based on Android 13 out of the box.

With the launch date just a few days away, we can count on more official tidbits to be revealed in the coming weeks. So, stay tuned for all the latest developments on the Nothing Phone (2). Let us know your thoughts on the Phone (2) USB-C cable below.