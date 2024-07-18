Nothing Phone (2a) is Getting a Plus Variant, Launch Date Revealed

A few days ago, Nothing posted on X twice — once a picture of Aerodactyl, a Flying/Rock type Pokemon, and the other a “+” emoji. We now have a bit more clarity on what both posts meant, as the brand has now revealed that Nothing Phone (2a) Plus is launching soon.

Nothing took to X and posted an image with the text “Plus. More. Extra.” and “Get ready for Phone (2a) Plus on 31 July”. This suggests the company is gearing up to launch an improved or a bigger variant of the Nothing Phone (2a) (review) that launched a few months ago. Plus. More. Extra.



Get ready for Phone (2a) Plus on 31 July. pic.twitter.com/AP7JEy8D94— Nothing (@nothing) July 18, 2024

The Phone (2a) is one of the best mid-range devices you can get. For those unaware, it features Nothing and MediaTek co-developed Dimensity 7200 Pro, a 5,000 mAh batter, and dual-rear cameras.

There’s not much information about the Plus model right now, or what it could potentially bring to the table. A few speculate this could be the community edition Phone (2a) but that’s likely not the case.

The Phone (2a) Plus, if anything, will probably try to cover up in the areas where the Phone (2a) could’ve done better, i.e., cameras, wireless charging, and back design being extremely hard to clean. We’re also hoping it incorporates a more powerful SoC, because why not. Besides, Plus could also mean a larger form factor.

It will be interesting to see how the Phone (2a) Plus shapes up as an improved version to the Phone (2a). What are your thoughts about the announcement? Let us know in the comments.