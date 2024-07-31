Nothing Phone (2a) Plus With Dimensity 7350 Pro Launched in India

After several teasers over X by Nothing’s official team, the London-based brand has finally launched the Nothing Phone (2a) Plus. This time around, it’s more than just cosmetic changes, as the phone features improvements in a few crucial areas and a new processor powering the phone. All this comes at a bumped-up price. So let’s check out its specifications, and pricing in India below.

Nothing Phone (2a) Plus: Specifications

Talking about the design, the Phone (2a) Plus has the same polycarbonate exterior as the Phone (2a) that came out in March. Down to the design, button placements, and the Glyph setup. So if you have bought any cases for that phone, it will fit perfectly on this one. The only thing new are the color options: Grey and Black. The metallic strip also stands out more as it has a silver chrome finish.

At front, you’ll be greeted with the identical 6.7-inch Full HD+ display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and 2160 nits of peak brightness. The flat panel still retains the Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

What’s new is the processor. Nothing this time went with the latest MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro CPU. It’s not a major upgrade as it only outputs a 10% boost in performance compared to the Dimensity 7200 Pro used in the Nothing Phone(2a). You can read more about it in our comparison. In short, this should help you with improvements in gaming and better stability.

Other than that, you’ll find the same 50 + 50 MP camera setup at the back with no new improvements. However, on the front, the 32 MP selfie shooter is ditched for a new 50 MP sensor. This should help capture better details in selfie and portrait images, and will also allow 4k at 40 FPS video recording from the front camera.

While the battery capacity hasn’t changed, the Nothing Phone (2a) Plus comes with 50-watt fast charging support as opposed to 45-watt in the Phone (2a). But the charger is still missing from the box, and you’ll have to purchase separately.

Nothing Phone (2a) Plus: Pricing and Availability

The Nothing Phone (2a) Plus will have two variants: 8 or 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. Yes, there is no 128 GB variant, which is a good thing because even 128 GB doesn’t take that long to fill up nowadays. As I mentioned above, it will come in two color options, gray and black.

As for the price; the Phone (2a) Plus starts at Rs 27,999 for the 8+256 GB variant and Rs 29,999 for the 12+256 GB variant. The phone will get a bank discount of Rs 3,000 which will make its price effectively Rs 24,999, but it will only be available for a limited window. It will be available for sale exclusively from Flipkart.