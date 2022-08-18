Nothing Phone (1) Gets a Price Hike Just a Month After Its Launch

After a lot of “hoo-ha,” Nothing finally released its first smartphone, the phone (1) with a different and attractive semi-transparent design. And now a month later, the phone received its first price hike in India. Here’s a look at the new prices.

Nothing phone (1) New Price in India

The Nothing phone (1) price in India has been increased by Rs 1,000 and will now cost Rs 33,999 for the 8GB+128GB model, Rs 36,999 for the 8GB+256GB version, and Rs 39,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant.

To recall, it’s launch price was Rs 32,999 (8GB+128GB), Rs 35,999 (8GB+256GB), and Rs 38,999 (12GB+256GB).

“Plenty has changed since we started building Phone (1), including economic factors such as fluctuating currency exchange rates and rising component costs. In response to the current climate, we’ve had to make a change to our prices,” said Nothing in a statement explaining the reason for this change.

The change is now in place but Flipkart still lists the old prices of the Nothing phone (1). While the price hike isn’t a lot, it still appears surprising as the phone just launched. Plus, this information may attract some criticism given that the phone has encountered various issues in the past!

In addition to this, Nothing has also released the Nothing OS 1.1.3 OTA update for the phone (1) bringing changes to the cameras. To recall, it recently got the Nothing OS 1.1.2 update earlier this month.

These include improved selfie quality, faster Night mode and HDR, richer color saturation, lower grains when using zoom, a reminder to clean the lenses, and more. Images are also adjusted to the apt color and brightness when using Glyph lighting.

In addition, the update adds the Google Adaptive Battery option and redesigns the fingerprint authentication while using third-party apps. The update is 64.33MB in size and is now available to download.

To recall, the Nothing phone (1) has a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 778G+ chipset, 50MP dual rear cameras, a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast charging support, and more.