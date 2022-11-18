Nothing phone (1) Gets a Discount of Rs 6,500 on Flipkart; Check out the Details!

If you are considering the unique-looking Nothing phone (1), now’s the time you could really go for it. The Nothing phone (1) is available at a discount of Rs 6,500 and some bank offers later, it could be purchased at around Rs 26,000. Check out the details below if this interests you.

Nothing phone (1) Discount on Flipkart

All Nothing phone (1) variants have received a price cut of Rs 6,500 on Flipkart. So, the 8GB+128GB model is now available for Rs 27,499 coming down from Rs 33,999. The 8GB+2256GB model can now be bought at Rs 29,499 (the earlier price was Rs 36,999). The high-end 12GB+256GB model is priced at Rs 32,499. The original price is Rs 38,999.

This is a pretty decent deal for a mid-range phone that offers a unique design, a clean OS experience, and an interesting spec sheet.

Further discounts can be availed if you are using a Federal Bank credit/debit card or the Punjab National Bank credit card. Users can get an additional discount of up to Rs 1,500, bringing the starting price down to Rs 26,000. Again, a good deal if you are looking to buy a phone in the price range. One thing to note is that this offer won’t be for a long time so it’s best to grab it now.

Buy Nothing phone (1) via Flipkart (Rs 27,499)

Nothing phone (1): Specs and Features

As a recap, the Nothing phone (1), which was launched back in July, has a semi-transparent design and a Glyph interface at the back panel. There are over 900 LEDs at the back, which light up to show notifications, incoming calls, and more alerts.

It has a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 778G+ chipset, up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of storage. There are 50MP dual rear cameras and a 16MP selfie shooter. The phone comes with a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast charging and runs Nothing OS based on Android 12. The Nothing phone (1) also supports wireless charging.

So, will you go for the Nothing phone (1)? Let us know if you end up buying it in the comments below.