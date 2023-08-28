Nothing Phone (1) Starts Getting Nothing OS 2.0 Update

Back in June, Nothing’s Carl Pei confirmed that the Phone (1) will also get Nothing OS 2.0, which made a debut with the recent Nothing Phone (2). This was supposed to happen in August end and keeping up with its promise, the company has now started rolling out the update to Phone (1) users. Check out the details below.

Nothing OS 2.0 Reaches Nothing Phone (1)

Carl Pei, via a recent tweet, has revealed that the Phone (1) is now getting the Nothing OS 2.0 update based on Android 13. The new update introduces a number of changes, primarily for the UI and is under 1GB in size. We've now began rolling out Nothing OS 2 for Phone (1). Thanks for everyone's patience! As our capabilities strengthen, we'll be able to pull in the time gap over time.— Carl Pei (@getpeid) August 28, 2023

Nothing OS 2.0 brings a new design for the Clock , Weather, and Quick Look widgets and has updated the launcher grid layout. There’s an option to hide the app labels too. The update focuses on a minimal design and includes customizable folders with different layouts. There’s the new Glyph Interface 2.0, which now has the Glyph Torch that will light up all the LEDs on the back when the Torch Quick Settings tile is long-pressed. You also get the new Clone and App Locker apps. Besides this, Nothing OS 2.0 also brings a number of improvements.

The Nothing OS 2.0 update for the Nothing Phone (1) is now reaching users and if you want to download it, you can head to the System Settings and tap the System Update option to get it. In case you still haven’t been able to download the update, don’t worry and wait for the update to gradually arrive!

To recall, the Phone (1), which was launched last year, was able to acquire the Android 13’s stable update in February this year and even got the Android 14 beta update soon after. The Nothing OS 2.0 update for the Phone (1) right after its launch is also a good sign and we hope Nothing keeps on updating its phone timely! Have you started getting the Nothing OS 2.0 update on your Phone (1)? Let us know in the comments below!