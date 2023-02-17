Nothing phone (1) Starts Getting Something Good, Stable Android 13!

Back in December 2022, Nothing released the beta Android 13 update for the phone (1) promising that a stable release is due in early 2023. It seems like the time has finally come as some Nothing phone (1) users have started getting the stable Android 13 update. Check out the details below.

As per a Reddit thread, some users have started getting the stable Nothing OS 1.5.2 update based on Android 13. There’s nothing official from Nothing yet so this could mean that it’s a limited rollout for now (meant for open beta users) and should reach more users eventually.

The update brings several new changes to the phone (1), the most prominent of them being improved battery life. Standby power consumption has been improved by 50% and even Carl Pei tweeted about the same improvements recently. Battery life on my Phone (1) has gotten so good on 1.5, kudos to our software team! 🏆— Carl Pei (@getpeid) February 14, 2023

There’s an increased fingerprint scanning accuracy by 12%, increased app startup speed by 71%, and improved system stability too. There’s a new self-repair feature, which automatically deleted caches and unused system dumps.

The Android 13-based Nothing OS 1.5.2 update brings the new weather app (also a part of the beta update) and introduces visual changes like a new media control, volume setting panel, Game mode light notifications, and a new camera app UI, among other things.

Lockscreen short customizations, changes to the Glyph Interface, new wallpapers, new app icons that match the new improved Material You theme of Android 13, and more are also available. Privacy and security features include alerts when apps access the clipboard, Photo Picker, and more. Additionally, there are general bug fixes.

We couldn’t get the new Android 13 update for our Nothing phone (1) but given that it has started rolling out, it could arrive for all soon. Do let us know if you have started receiving it in the comments below.