Nothing Phone (1) Launched in India; Check out the Details Here!

Heaps of rumors and official details later, Nothing has finally launched its first smartphone, the much-hyped Nothing phone (1) at its recent online event in India. The smartphone, as already known, brings forward a fresh design and a mid-range spec sheet. The phone (1) is the company’s second product after the ear (1), which was launched last year. Continue reading to know all about the new Nothing phone (1).

Nothing phone (1) Design and Display

Much like the ear (1), the Nothing phone (1) goes for a semi-transparent design, which showcases some of the internal elements of the phone. As announced previously, this is inspired by the 1972 New York Subway Map by Massimo Vignelli and Bob Noorda. This is a rather fresh take on the smartphone design, which has got monotonous currently.

The device has flat edges and vertically-placed dual rear cameras, both of these remind us of the iPhone. It has a recyclable aluminum frame and biodegradable plastic. The whole package is painted white and black.

The phone (1) gets a punch-hole screen, spanning 6.55-inch. It is an AMOLED display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, 1 billion colors, and a peak brightness of 1200 nits. Both the front and the back have a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

Nothing phone (1) Chipset, Battery, and More

This is another piece of information that was revealed way before the launch. The Nothing phone (1) has a Snapdragon 778G+ chipset under the hood, which makes it stand against the Realme GT Master Edition, the iQOO Neo 6, and loads more.

The device comes with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It sources its juice from a 4,500mAh battery, which supports 33W fast charging. There’s also support for reverse charging and wireless charging, which is an added perk for the mid-range phone it is.

Additional details include an in-display fingerprint scanner, dual stereo speakers, IP53 water resistance, 5G support, Face Unlock, and more.

Nothing phone (1) Cameras

Nothing doesn’t believe in the “more the better” ideology and hence, it has decided to uncomplicate matters and provide us with only two rear cameras.

The smartphone gets a 50MP main camera with a Sony IMX766 sensor and OIS and EIS support, along with a 50MP ultra-wide lens that has a field of view of 114 degrees. The front camera stands at 16MP. The device comes with camera features like Night mode, Portrait Mode, Beauty Mode, HDR, slow-motion videos, 4K videos, and more.

Nothing phone (1) OS

The phone (1) runs Nothing OS based on Android 12. Nothing’s skin is said to be clean and includes 40% lesser pre-installed apps. Plus, it has Bespoke fonts, colors, graphical elements, and sounds. A glimpse of this was also provided with the launch of the Nothing Launcher recently.

Nothing OS also has the Quick Settings to easily control the Nothing ear (1) and even third-party products, starting with Tesla. Nothing promises three years of software updates.

There’s one more intriguing thing; the Glyph Interface. The back panel has a mouse-like figure, which is formed by around 900 LED lights. This setup will glow, of course, but that’s not the only thing it offers. The Glyph Interface comes into play and will light up the for calls, messages, and more app notifications, either partially or fully. It can glow around the wireless charging coil when the phone will charge wirelessly or around the little dash at the bottom when the phone charges via a wire. There’s also support for a portable ring light for videos and photos. There are many more possibilities and these can be achieved via the Settings, where the Glyph Interface can be customized.

Price and Availability

The Nothing phone (1) is priced at Rs 32,999 for the 8GB+128GB model, Rs 35,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant, and Rs 38,999 for the 12GB+256GB model (which will be available at a later date). There’s a discount of Rs 1,000 on all the variants.

HDFC Bank card users can get Rs 2,000 off and an option to avail of no-cost EMI. There’s an exchange offer too. The phone (1) will be available, starting July 21. In India, it will be available through Flipkart.

One thing to note is that the 45W charger won’t ship in the box and will cost Rs 2,499. Although, pre-order customers can get it for R 1,499. They can also get the ear (1) at Rs 5,999 instead of the original price of Rs 6,999. Additionally, there’s a phone (1) case and screen protector for Rs 1,499 and Rs 999, respectively.