Nothing phone (1) Could Be Sold Offline at Reliance Digital in India

Nothing phone (1) is a hot topic currently and we get to see detail on it every other day. The company recently opened registration for a pre-order pass and now we have details on the phone’s offline availability too. Here are the details.

Nothing phone (1) Offline Availability Details

It is revealed (courtesy, 91Mobiles) that the Nothing phone (1) will be sold offline via Reliance Digital stores in India. For those who don’t know, it is already confirmed that the device will be available online via Flipkart, much like the ear (1).

However, we don’t know when this will be an option, considering that the initial plan is to sell the phone to limited people through an invite system. For offline sales, the production has to ramp up and we are not sure when Nothing will do it. There’s also a possibility that the invite system might reach offline too but this is just a guess!

To recall, the pre-order pass will provide people an opportunity to pre-order the Nothing phone (1), which is mostly reserved for the Nothing Community members. The general audience will have to wait for some time before they get their hands on Nothing’s first phone.

The Nothing phone (1) will launch in India and globally on July 12. Ahead of this, the Carl Pei-led company has revealed the phone’s design, which will include a transparent back and the Glyph Interface. A Snapdragon chipset, mostly the 778G is expected along with the Nothing OS based on Android.

The smartphone will house dual rear cameras, come with wireless charging support, and loads more. We can expect a sub-Rs 40,000 price tag but it remains to be seen what price range Nothing goes for to rival Realme, OnePlus, and more OEMs. We will keep you posted on all the details regarding the Nothing phone (1). So, keep on visiting Beebom for all the updates.