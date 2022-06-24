You Can Now Register for the Nothing phone (1) Pre-Order Pass

It was just recently revealed that the Nothing phone (1) will be available as part of an invite system, much like how OnePlus phones were sold initially. And to ensure that people get the phone easily despite this, Nothing has now opened registration for people to get a pre-order pass for easy access to the phone. Here’s what needs to be done.

How to Get the Nothing Phone (1) Pre-Order Pass?

Nothing has revealed that you will have to join the waitlist to get the pre-order pass for the phone (1). This will ensure that you are able to pre-order the smartphone before it is available to buy. With limited availability, pre-order Phone (1) before it goes on sale. And get an exclusive reward. Invite only. Sign up now on: https://t.co/AKTOkTLzq4 pic.twitter.com/hLMeUgIeVX— Nothing (@nothing) June 24, 2022

Of course, the sale will be invite-only and not all will be able to get access to it. For this,

Just head to Nothing’s pre-order microsite and tap the ‘Join the Wishlist’ option.

Enter your email ID and you will then have to verify via an OTP sent to your mail ID.

Next up, enter your full name.

Set a password.

In case you receive an invite code, you can enter it and get the pre-order pass. Although, you should know that Nothing will initially provide the invites to its Community members, following which it will reach the general audience. And if you are just on the waitlist, you can refer friends to climb up, thus, having better chances of getting the invite. Plus, you can also check the progress of your waitlist position too.

Once you get the invite, you can go to Flipkart, pay a refundable amount of Rs 2,000, and you will be able to get the opportunity to pre-order the phone. This can be done until June 30. Once the Nothing phone (1) launches on July 12, you will be able to use this to order the phone on Flipkart.

The pre-order pass also unlocks a special offer on phone (1) accessory and exclusive pre-order offers. Flipkart mentions benefits like no-cost EMI, complete mobile protection, exchange offers, and freebies.

More clarity on the whole invite system will be provided once the phone is out and this will happen on July 12. So, stay tuned for a more conclusive idea.