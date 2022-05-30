Here’s the First Possible Look at the Nothing Phone (1)!

Ever since Carl Pei confirmed the launch of the highly-anticipated Nothing phone (1) last month, we have seen many reports suggesting the launch date, and the price of the upcoming device. We even got some details on the design and now, might have just got the first look at the official design of the phone (1). Check out the details right below.

Nothing Phone (1) Design Leaked

A reputable leaker recently shared an image on SlashLeaks, showcasing the possible final design of Nothing’s first smartphone. The image, shared by SlashLeaks contributor Piyush Bhasarkar, shows the front and back design of an unspecified smartphone on a Mac screen. You can check it out attached right below.

In the above image, it seems like someone is showing the possible design of the Nothing phone (1) in a video conference. Taking a closer look at the smartphone, we can clearly see the front of the device featuring an almost bezel-less screen with a top-center punch-hole for the selfie shooter. Although the back of the smartphone is kinda blurry. We can only see the vertical rear camera module, presumably featuring a triple-camera setup.

Now, for those unaware, Carl Pei and Nothing’s head of design Tom Howard have already revealed many details regarding the Nothing phone (1)’s design. It is confirmed to come with a transparent encasing, much like the ear (1), showcasing some (out of 400) of the major internal components of the device, including the wireless charging coil and the rear-camera module.

The design team apparently took inspiration from the 1972 New York Subway Map designed by Massimo Vignelli and Bob Noorda for the phone (1)’s physical design. As for the internals of the device, there is not much information available as of now other than the fact that it would be powered by a Snapdragon chipset, most likely the latest Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC. Other rumors about it suggest that the Nothing Phone (1) will come with a 90Hz display, 50MP triple cameras, and wireless charging.

It is also confirmed to be available exclusively on Flipkart upon launch and will run Nothing OS, which is can be tried out via the Nothing Launcher, which is already available for Android devices. The phone is expected to be announced this Summer but a confirmed date is still awaited. We will keep you posted as soon as we have some more details. Meanwhile, what do you think about this leaked design of the Nothing Phone (1)? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below, and stay tuned for further updates on the same.