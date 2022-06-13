Nothing phone (1) Design Details Officially Revealed; Here’s a Look!

Nothing, just last week, confirmed that the Nothing phone (1) would launch on July 12. Now that the launch event is a month away, we expect rumors and official details, and the company has given us some. We now have a slight glimpse of the phone (1)’s design and here’s what it looks like.

Nothing phone (1) First Look!

The Nothing phone (1) now has a microsite on Flipkart, which mostly has promotional images. However, one of those images has given us a look at what the device will be like. It is revealed that Nothing’s first smartphone will have a metal chassis and follow the flat-edge design trend. It looks like it has taken some design cues from the iPhone.

The rear camera placement will be on the top left side, as rumored previously. You will also find the antenna band at the top, along with some sensors. Since this image doesn’t give us a look at the entire phone, it is hard to figure out the number of cameras at the back or the back panel design. Rumors hint at a dual-camera setup but we need to wait for more information for a better idea. Here’s a look at the image.

Image: Flipkart

Sadly, these are the only details available at the moment. Although, Nothing has previously confirmed that the phone (1) will have a transparent back panel, much like the ear (1) to showcase some of the internals of the device. We can expect to see the camera module, the wireless charging setup, and more.

As for the spec sheet, we don’t have anything concrete, except for the fact that it will be powered by a Snapdragon chipset and run the Nothing OS based on Android. Past leaks have hinted at a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, 50MP rear cameras, a 90Hz display, possible support for 45W fast charging, and more. It is also confirmed to be sold via Flipkart.

But, these can’t be treated as concrete details, and given that Nothing is heavily promoting the phone (1)’s launch, more details can be out soon. We will keep an eye on all the details and will definitely keep you posted. Stay tuned to this space and do share your thoughts on the newly revealed Nothing phone (1) design details in the comments below.