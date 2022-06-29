Nothing phone (1) Chipset Confirmed; Black Color Variant Leaked Too

The Nothing phone (1) is almost two weeks away from its launch and before this happens, we are bound to see information regarding it every day. Today, we have a look at the smartphone in a new color and its chipset details have also been revealed. Continue reading to know more.

New Nothing phone (1) Details Appear

Nothing, in a recent interaction with Input Mag, has confirmed that the phone (1) will pack the Snapdragon 778G+ SoC. This will be a custom-made chipset with added support for wireless charging and reverse charging. The chipset will still be based on TSMC’s 6nm process tech and carries the same specs as the Snapdragon 778G+ SoC.

If you are wondering why the company chose a mid-range chipset, Carl Pei points at performance, efficiency, and cost. While the chipset isn’t the best performance, it still provides a good enough performance. Plus, it is power efficient and won’t lead to compromises on the battery part. The last aspect is the cost and this SoC will make the Nothing phone (1) a reasonable option, thus, persuading more people to buy it.

To recall, a previous leak suggested that the Nothing phone (1) will come with the Snapdragon 778G chipset, although, it was considered a rather shady source of information.

In addition to this, the Nothing phone (1) has appeared online (courtesy of Winfuture) painted in black. We can expect the phone to come in white and black colorways, much like the ear (1). However, it remains to be seen if this option will launch on July 12 or have a launch later. You can check out the new phone (1) color option below.

As for the other specs, the Nothing phone (1) is said to sport 50MP dual rear cameras, support 45W fast charging, run Nothing OS based on Android 12, and more. It will be available via an invite system for which, there’s now a chance to access the pre-order pass.

More confirmed details are expected to arrive before the phone launches and proper information will obviously appear on July 12. Hence, stay tuned to this space for all the details you need. Also, do share your thoughts on the Nothing phone (1)’s black color in the comments below.

Featured Image: WinFuture